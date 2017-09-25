BC Wildfires Fundraiser
The Fermenting Cellar 28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A3C4
A number of Toronto restaurants have united under the Ontario Restaurant Hotel Motel Association banner to raise funds for the ongoing recovery efforts in British Columbia. Support families affected by the wildfires by attending, donating silent auction items or donating funds to the Red Cross.
The ticketed event will have live music, food and an auction. Contact 416-333-4060 for details and to donate.
