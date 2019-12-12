Be Our Guest: Batman, Dragons & Disney - Blythwood Winds

Burdock 1184 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Program of film music skillfully arranged by horn player, Curtis Vander Hyden. Fun musical medleys from favourites including Menken’s Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin. Also featuring Danny Elfman’s music from Batman, and debuting a new arrangement of Klaus Badelt’s Pirates of the Caribbean Suite. Featured on this show will be Curtis’ hot-off-the-press arrangement of John Powell’s How to Train Your Dragon. Family-friendly show. 7 pm. $20, adv $15. blythwoodwinds.com

Kid-Friendly
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
