Be3D: Think Forward

Explore the application of 3D technologies, including VR/AR in the creative and cultural industries. THINK FORWARD will help guide and support Canadian innovators and creatives to become global leaders in the use of 3D technologies. 8 am-4 pm. $125, for group sales (10+), please email info@be3dimensional.com.

Guests and speakers include Richard Crouse (MC), Greg Lynn, Edward Burtynsky, Jesse Hirsh, Maryam Nabavi, Dr. Barry Sandrew, Simon Brault and Charles Falzon. For agenda and detailed speaker profiles see be3dimensional.com