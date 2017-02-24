Be3D: Think Forward

to Google Calendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00

BUY NOW

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Explore the application of 3D technologies, including VR/AR in the creative and cultural industries. THINK FORWARD will help guide and support Canadian innovators and creatives to become global leaders in the use of 3D technologies. 8 am-4 pm. $125, for group sales (10+), please email info@be3dimensional.com.

Guests and speakers include Richard Crouse (MC), Greg Lynn, Edward Burtynsky, Jesse Hirsh, Maryam Nabavi, Dr. Barry Sandrew, Simon Brault and Charles Falzon. For agenda and detailed speaker profiles see be3dimensional.com

Info

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Personal & Professional Development

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

BUY NOW

to Google Calendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Be3D: Think Forward - 2017-03-09 08:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print