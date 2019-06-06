Beaches Adult Book Club

Come out and join us the first Thursday of every month to discuss popular books in a fun and friendly atmosphere. The book club is free to join and new members are always welcome. Copies of the books are available to borrow at the branch.

June 6, 2019: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. 7-8 pm. Free.

Call 416-393-7703 for more information. torontopubliclibrary.ca