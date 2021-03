The Beaches Lions Club Easter Parade returns as a night-time illuminated drive-along event. Decorated floats, a distanced petting zoo, buskers, antique cars and an Easter Bunny decorated with lights on display. April 3 from 4-11 pm. $20 per vehicle. Eglinton GO Station south parking lot.

Pre-register https://www.tickettailor.com/events/festivalfactoryinc/479454