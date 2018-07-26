Beaches International Jazz Festival: StreetFest

Outdoor music festival Queen East, from Woodbine to Beech Ave. Outdoor music festival on Queen East, from Woodbine to Beech Ave. Performers include Samba Squad, Blackboard Blues Band, Imbayakunas, Stacey Renee, Johnny Max Band, Moka, KC Roberts & The Live Revolution, Funnk Funk Band, Trubo Street Funk and many others. Jul 26-28. 7-11 pm. Free.