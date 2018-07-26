Beaches International Jazz Festival: StreetFest
Woodbine Park 1695 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G7
Outdoor music festival on Queen East, from Woodbine to Beech Ave. Performers include Samba Squad, Blackboard Blues Band, Imbayakunas, Stacey Renee, Johnny Max Band, Moka, KC Roberts & The Live Revolution, Funnk Funk Band, Trubo Street Funk and many others. Jul 26-28. 7-11 pm. Free.
Info
Free, Outdoor
Music
Festivals
Jazz/Classical/Experimental