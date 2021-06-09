Beaches Jazz Festival Drive-In Outdoor Concert Series

Drive-in Drag Shows, to Legends of Motown and Brass Transit, to live DJs, soul, funk and more from the comfort of your own vehicle. July 2-24. Reserve. Tickets from $40 per vehicle. Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed and enforced during all shows. Guildwood Go Parking Lot, 4105 Kingston Rd. http://beachesjazz.com

DriveN’Drag: Tea Party in Wonderland July 2 & 3

Virtual Concert Series July 14-16

Block Party Drive-In Concert with Brass Transit July 16

AfroFest Showcase July 17 & 18

Main Stage -Legends of Motown July 23 & 24