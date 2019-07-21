Bearwalk: Performance & Music
Pacha Indigenous Art Collection 614 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1K7
Cheryl Henhawke presents Bearwalk, a personal experience of internal growth, overcoming religious doctrines forced on her during her early teens. Through Mohawk identity and reclamation, this mixed media walk on homeland territories moves her towards a place of healing. Her father and special guest Hilton Henhawk will be unveiling his newest work. Jul 21 from 2-5 pm. Free.
Free
Free
