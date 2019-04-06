Beat Circus w/ Friendly Rich, Carla Engel, Kee Avil

Featuring members of Calexico, Morphine, Tredici Bacci, Thalia Zedek Band, and Big Lazy, Beat Circus bridges a number of disparate genres including cowpunk, post-punk, Mexican folk music, “spaghetti western”/giallo scores, and experimental music.

The band is led by multi-instrumentalist Brian Carpenter, known for his work with Swans, Kronos Quartet, Colin Stetson, Marc Ribot and others. 8 pm. $8 advance, $10 at the door. ticketfly.com

