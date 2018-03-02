Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate

to Google Calendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00

The Bentway under the Gardiner Expressway from Strachan to Spadina, Toronto, Ontario

Friday night outdoor skate dance party with DJ General Eclectic’s (Jason Saunders) and La Rumba Buena’s all-Latin vinyl party threads together rare South American descarga grooves, classic ska, Fela Kuti Afrobeat, and James Brown jams. 8-11 pm. Free. 

Info
The Bentway under the Gardiner Expressway from Strachan to Spadina, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Music
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
to Google Calendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate - 2018-03-02 20:00:00