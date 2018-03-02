Beats and Bents: Tropical Ice Skate
The Bentway under the Gardiner Expressway from Strachan to Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
Friday night outdoor skate dance party with DJ General Eclectic’s (Jason Saunders) and La Rumba Buena’s all-Latin vinyl party threads together rare South American descarga grooves, classic ska, Fela Kuti Afrobeat, and James Brown jams. 8-11 pm. Free.
