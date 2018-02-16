Beats and Bents: Ice Ice Baby
The Bentway under the Gardiner Expressway from Strachan to Spadina, Toronto, Ontario
Friday night outdoor skate dance party with DJ Phillippe (famous for Canada’s only all-French dance music night Tapette), and Sammy Rawal, resident DJ of Yes Yes Y’all, Canada’s largest queer hip-hop/dancehall party, spinning sets of house, disco, and French dance beats. 8-11 pm. Free.
