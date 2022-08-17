PEGGY BAKER PROJECTS, in its final stage production, presents BEAUTIFUL RENEGADES, a brand new play written by Michael Ross Albert and directed by Eda Holmes. Featuring a diverse cast of extraordinary talent: Sarah Fregeau, David Norsworthy, Erika Prevost, Jarrett Siddall, Shauna Thompson and Anne van Leeuwen, BEAUTIFUL RENEGADES is an ode to the young dance artists who helped pave the way for change in 1970s Toronto, through innovation and acts of artistic rebellion. The show will run September 20 – October 2, 2022 (opening night Sep 22) at The Theatre Centre.

BEAUTIFUL RENEGADES looks back to the 1970s: a time of turbulent political unrest, underpinned by groups of citizens rising up together in an urgent and forceful struggle for massive, fundamental societal change. Within that social structure, young dance artists in Toronto worked to disrupt the status quo – questioning the relevance of established companies and the privilege assumed by particular forms of training, methods of creating, and styles of performing. Recognizing disruption as a precursor to meaningful change, BEAUTIFUL RENEGADES is deeply resonant with the present moment.

Previews: $14.50, Regular: $31.50, Arts Worker: $24.50, Students/Seniors: $24.50