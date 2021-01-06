Bechdel Tested: Promising Young Woman

Feminist film and panel series virtual screening of Emerald Fennell’s film.

Screening followed by panel discussion with gender justice educator Farrah Khan and survivor sociologist Mandi Gray, moderated by Bechdel Tested creator Erica Shiner, focusing on the film’s prominent themes of revenge, justice, closure, and sisterhood.

TRIGGER WARNING: this film portrays scenes of sexual assault and violence against women that may be re-traumatizing for some viewers, especially for survivors of assault.

Jan 14 at 7 pm. https://www.facebook.com/events/220812856239654

Pre-register, free w/ limited tickets at http://bit.ly/BTpromising