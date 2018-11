Screening of Nora Ephron's Julie & Julia, starring Meryl Streep as the iconic Julia Child. Preceding the screening we'll present a panel on women in food, moderated by Ama Scriver, with Vanessa Ling Yu, Viktoria Belle and Paola Solorzano. 7 pm. $11-$13 at bit.ly/BechdelFood

facebook.com/events/478314732659279