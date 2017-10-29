Bechdel Tested: Women In Writing

The Revue and the International Festival of Authors present the feminist film and panel series. Featuring a discussion on women in the literary world, moderated Susan G. Cole with Farzana Doctor, Phoebe Wang, Gwen Benaway and Jael Richardson. Panel followed by a screening of Emily Dickinson biopic A Quiet Passion. (2016, Terence Davies). Doors 7 pm, panel 7:30 pm, film 8:30 pm. $10-$13. Pre-register.

facebook.com/events/110221676398145

This event is dedicated to the memory of Sheila Koffman of Another Story Bookshop.