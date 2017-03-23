Bed Post Anniversary Spectacular
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Sex and Sexuality Variety show featuring real life sex stories, burlesque, erotica readings, raunchy comedy, drag performances, “Sexpert” segments, sexy songs, games, giveaways, and more with Flo & Joan, Ned Petrie, and The 3 Tits. 8 pm. $10. 2nd floor.
socap.ca/event/bedpost-the-live-erotica-magazine-and-social-2017-03-17/
