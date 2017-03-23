Bed Post Anniversary Spectacular

Sex and Sexuality Variety show featuring real life sex stories, burlesque, erotica readings, raunchy comedy, drag performances, “Sexpert” segments, sexy songs, games, giveaways, and more with Flo & Joan, Ned Petrie, and The 3 Tits. 8 pm. $10. 2nd floor.

socap.ca/event/bedpost-the-live-erotica-magazine-and-social-2017-03-17/