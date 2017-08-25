Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

Fire up the BBQ & join us for a one of a kind, social summer experience featuring one of the most celebrated forms of cooking. Enjoy craft beers & bourbon cocktails while listening to live country music, line dancing & riding the mechanical bull! Learn to cook the perfect steak at our Grill Master School or challenge a friend at axe throwing. Don’t Miss It!

Aug 25-27, Fri 4-9 pm, Sat 11 am-9 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm (various entry times; once you've entered you can stay as long as you want; no re-entry). $4.95.

beerbourbonbarbecue.ca