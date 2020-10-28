NOW MagazineAll EventsBeethoven 250 Festival – Richard-Hamelin with Rolston String Quartet

Beethoven 250 Festival – Richard-Hamelin with Rolston String Quartet

Beethoven 250 Festival – Richard-Hamelin with Rolston String Quartet

by
175 175 people viewed this event.

Nov 22 at 3 pm. $55. Livestream tickets also available. https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/charles-richard-hamelin-with-rolston-string-qua

Additional Details

Location - Koerner Hall

 

Date And Time

2020-11-22 @ 03:00 PM to
2020-11-22 @ 05:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Koerner Hall

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.