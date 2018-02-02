Beethoven's Cellists

VC2 Cello Duo presents an eclectic, Beethoven-inspired concert featuring new works by Andrew Downing, Raphael Weinroth-Browne, Fjola Evans, Matt Brubeck and Hunter Coblentz. VC2 pushes the boundaries of the instrument, taking inspiration from classical, jazz, world music and heavy metal. 8 pm. $35, srs/stu $25, ($5 off before Jan 15).

eventbrite.ca/e/beethovens-cellists-tickets-41531490807