Toronto Symphony Orchestra On Demand Masterworks Program Concert. The Beethoven Septet is one of the composer’s most successful and popular chamber music works, written at the dawn of the 19th century. It will be presented alongside a movement from an incomplete trio by Beethoven’s devoted disciple Franz Schubert, as well as a Beethoven-inspired composition by the TSO’s RBC Affiliate Composer, Canadian Emilie LeBel. Available Feb 12-Mar 4. Tickets on sale Jan 19. https://www.tso.ca/ondemand/beethoven-septet

2021-02-12 to
2021-03-04
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

