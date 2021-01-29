NOW MagazineAll EventsBefore the 6ix: Kardinal Offishall ‘Quest for Fire’ 20th Anniversary

Before the 6ix: Kardinal Offishall ‘Quest for Fire’ 20th Anniversary

Before the 6ix: Kardinal Offishall ‘Quest for Fire’ 20th Anniversary

by
8 8 people viewed this event.

The Toronto Public Library presents Before the 6ix, a series that connects the dots from Toronto’s present-day internationally recognized hip-hop influence to the rich and vitally important roots of its past. This year, the conversation will be with special guest Kardinal Offishall who is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album Quest For Fire: Firestarter Volume 1 which features “Bakardi Slang” and “Ol’ Time Killin,'” two of the most important hip-hop songs to emerge from Toronto’s hip-hop history. Kardinal Offishall sits in-conversation with journalist Del F. Cowie to discuss the legacy of Quest for Fire: Firestarter Volume 1. Feb 10 at 7 pm. Free. https://www.crowdcast.io/e/tplbeforethe6ix/register

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-10 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-02-10 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.