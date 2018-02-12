Before The 6ix: Northern Touch

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Rascalz' song, "Northern Touch." Rapper Thrust, MC/author/radio show host Motion, and music producers, Mr. Attic and Nick Holder, discuss the history of Toronto's hip hop vinyl scene that led to the song's recording, its impact and its legacy. Moderated by Polaris Music Prize juror Del Cowie. 7 pm. Free. In the Hinton Theatre.