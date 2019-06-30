Behind Closed Doors

Mixed-media charity performance, consisting of dance, music, film and spoken word surrounding the topics of abusive, toxic and unhealthy relationships. Following the performance, a workshop and meditation will be led for the audience on self worth. 50% of ticket sales will be going to Victim Services Toronto. Afternoon show 12:30 pm, evening show 6:30 pm. $30, stu $22. Studio 109.

facebook.com/events/1255654211260443

eventbrite.ca/e/62934789650