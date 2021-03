Being Prime Minister: Behind the Curtains of Canada’s Biggest Job

Riverdale Historical Society presents historian and educator J.D.M. Stewart as he speaks about his book Being Prime Minister, a behind-the-scenes look at Canada’s top job. March 30 at 6:30 pm. https://zoom.us/j/95166827746

