Being Scene 2020

Workman Arts presents a sweeping exhibition encompassing over 100 artworks by 66 artists that give shape to compelling ideas & narratives, covering a wide range of conceptual and material approaches from diverse experiences. Includes exhibits, a book launch and anti-oppression workshop. Mar 7-26, VIP Preview fundraiser 6:30 pm Mar 6 ($50); reception 2-5 pm Mar 7. Free. (VIP Preview fundraiser and anti-oppression workshop $50.)

Artists include Willi Ahn, Apanaki, Jenny Chen, claro cosco, Eduardo Hatch, Hazey May, Priya Jain, LAVEH, Betty Mriembe, Sean Patenaude, Danica Rasovic, Moshe Sakal, Justice Stacey, Asma Sultana, Jace Traz, Si Watson and others.