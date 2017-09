Harbourfront NextSteps presents two solo dance premieres: Slaughterhouse Requiem by Belinda McGuire and Waltz by Sylvain Émard, both performed by McGuire. Sep 22 at 12:30 and 8 pm. $15-$42.75.

youtu.be/xwhrbAWzDck // youtu.be/6W8ov5sLyxU