Reel Causes presents the virtual premiere of Bella Ciao! Carolyn Combs' ensemble drama is a searching film about home and displacement, isolation and solidarity. The online screening will support two charitable causes with a portion of ticket sale revenue: Vancouver-based Watari and Toronto-based Casa Salvador Allende.

We’re screening the film and hosting a live Q&A with filmmaker Carolyn Combs and the following cast: Carmen Aguirre (Constanza), Tony Nardi (Arnaldo), Alexandra Lainfiesta (Soledad) and Taran Kootenhayoo (Niki), moderated by Eva Salinas.

Viewing Instructions:

Purchase your ticket at universe.com ($5/pwyc). Check the Additional Info section of your confirmation email. It contains details on how to access the film and register for the Q&A. Bella Ciao! will be available from June 25 at 9 am PT to July 16 at 11:5 9pm PT. Live Q&A will take place on July 9 at 5 pm PT.

Reel Causes offers sliding scale pricing. Contact us at info@reelcauses.org for a discounted ticket.