Young People's Theatre 165 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3Z4
by Vern Thiessen (Concrete Theatre/L’Unithéâtre/YPT). A young boy gets lost coming home from school in a snowstorm. The chance encounters he has along the way teach him about himself, family and the importance of compassion. Presented in French and English, for ages 5-9. Opens Oct 10 and runs to Oct 20, see website for schedule. $10-$34.
