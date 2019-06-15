Cyclists of all ages from around the city will converge on Danforth Avenue ringing their bicycle and cow bells for the 8th annual Bells On Danforth family-friendly bike ride. Now in its eighth year, this pedal-powered parade will start at the north end of Withrow Park at 11 am and proceed east along the full length of the Danforth all the way to Pharmacy Avenue and Oakridge Community Centre ending at the Oakridge Fun Fair for the 2nd year. Gather at 10:30 am. Free.

bellsondanforth.ca