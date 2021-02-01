Artist and graphic designer Mark Stoddart unveils his latest project celebrating both Black History Month and Family Day by sharing the importance of loved ones through art, poetry, music, and positive images of Black families. Each family was asked to include a framed photo of a beloved one who could not be with them for the video shoot. Stoddart worked alongside several prominent Toronto-based artists and musicians to create an audio/visual experience that includes poet Nigel Birch, Juno-nominated DJ Mercilless, Wu-Tang Clan trumpet player Rudy Ray and jazz pianist Thompson Egbo-Egbo. Available from Feb 15 at noon. http://www.beloved68.com