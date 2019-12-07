Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical

Starvox Entertainment, Bend It Films, Kintop Pictures and TO Live present the musical based on the hit film. In West London, a teen girl from a South Asian Sikh family desperately wants to play soccer, against the wishes of her traditional immigrant parents. Book by Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, with lyrics by Charles Hart and music by Howard Goodall.

Previews from Dec 7, opens Dec 11 and runs to Jan 5, see website for times. $50-$300.