Bend It Like Beckham: The Musical
Bluma Appel Theatre 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
Starvox Entertainment, Bend It Films, Kintop Pictures and TO Live present the musical based on the hit film. In West London, a teen girl from a South Asian Sikh family desperately wants to play soccer, against the wishes of her traditional immigrant parents. Book by Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges, with lyrics by Charles Hart and music by Howard Goodall.
Previews from Dec 7, opens Dec 11 and runs to Jan 5, see website for times. $50-$300.
