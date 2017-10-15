Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring

to Google Calendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00

Monarch Tavern 12 Clinton, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8

A night of comedy, music, as well as a silent auction in support of Wellspring, a network of community-based support centres offering programs and services that meet the emotional, social, practical and restorative needs of people living with cancer and those who care for them hosted by Toronto indie darlings When We Was Young. 6 pm. $20, adv $15. eventbrite.com/e/wwwy-presents-a-benefit-concert-for-wellspring-tickets-37068277215

Info
Monarch Tavern 12 Clinton, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
416-454-5649
to Google Calendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring - 2017-10-15 18:00:00