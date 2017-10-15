Benefit Concert in Support of Wellspring

A night of comedy, music, as well as a silent auction in support of Wellspring, a network of community-based support centres offering programs and services that meet the emotional, social, practical and restorative needs of people living with cancer and those who care for them hosted by Toronto indie darlings When We Was Young. 6 pm. $20, adv $15. eventbrite.com/e/wwwy-presents-a-benefit-concert-for-wellspring-tickets-37068277215