Benefit Concert For The Restoration Of Notre Dame’s Organ

The Association of French Expats of Toronto hosts a concert featuring organist Nicholas Capozzoli. 7:30 pm. $25-$125, at eventbrite.ca.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is a place of history and music. The main organ, known as le Grand Orgue is France’s second largest instrument with over 8,000 pipes and 115 stops. Originally built in the 18th century by François Thierry, it has been under the responsibility of famous French Organists from Louis Vierne to Pierre Cochereau and Olivier Latry. The Grand Orgue has survived the terrible fire that engulfed Notre Dame. However, the instrument cannot be played and will have to be cleaned from dirt and soot and the thousands of pipes tuned again.

Two of Toronto’s French Expat associations, l’Union des Français de l’Étranger and Français du Monde à Toronto invite all francophiles and friends of France to this special benefit concert.