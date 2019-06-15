Benny Bing

Colour Blind Exhibition. The exhibition features boldly coloured paintings that celebrates the myriad of contributions of black women to the landscape of style, beauty, and power. Each painting elicits a dialogue between the artist and the viewer through challenging the social and historical complexities of race and beauty. Colour Blind is meant to give back to the amazing women that have contributed to our culture and to show that colour is beautiful and it should never be ignored but embraced. Through the bright and bold paint colours, the paintings highlight the strength, softness, and attitude that is often overlooked in traditional beauty norms. Reception 6 pm, Jun 15. Artist talk 3-7 pm, Jun 16.