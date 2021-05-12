NOW MagazineAll EventsBenny Sings

Concert. Dec 11. Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $20-$25. https://admitone.com/events/benny-sings-toronto-6797510

Location - Adelaide Hall

 

2021-12-11 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-12-11 @ 10:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Adelaide Hall

