The skating trail opens Dec 18. Fixed capacity of 25 people. Pre-registration for timed entry will be available via Eventbrite on Dec 12 at 10 am. Open till Jan 31. While skating at The Bentway is always free, visitors are asked to help support those in need by donating a small amount ($5 suggested) to the creation of Winter Care Kits for community members experiencing poverty and homelessness. Donations will be available when people register on Eventbrite. Details-

https://www.thebentway.ca/event/winter-skating-at-the-bentway/

2020-12-18 to
2021-01-31
 

Attraction
 

Community Events

The Bentway Skate Trail

