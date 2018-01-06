Bentway Skate Trail Opening Weekend

Family event. with performances from singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Charmie Deller and composer and performer Carmen Braden (Black Ice Sound music project), demonstrations of Ice Breaking, a unique hybrid of break dancing and freestyle ice skating by the Toronto Ice Skate Group; and art installations, food and drink, music throughout the day from the best of Toronto’s DJ scene, pop-up curling, and free admission to Fort York National Historic Site.The opening weekend will also host the Mayor’s Skate Party on Sunday, January 7 from 1-4 pm, with Mayor Tory and members of Toronto City Council. Complimentary skate rentals and hot chocolate will be available during the family event. 11 am-11 pm, Sat and 11 am-9 pm, Sun. See website for more details.