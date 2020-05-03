Bereaved Mother's Day Ceremony
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Online ceremony to support and honor mothers and parents who have lost their babies and children, and to remember the children and babies we carry in our hearts. Partners, families and friends can join in this remembrance. This will take place live in the Grace Within Grief Community Facebook group - a free group focused on peer support for grief due to the death of a loved one. 3 pm. Free. facebook.com/groups/GraceWithinGriefCommunity
