While the lead-up to Christmas day is riddled with deals and discounts, the holiday savings truly kick off after the big day has passed. “Discover Toronto’s BEST and BIGGEST 2-day designer Boxing Day sale for men and women.” Says Stacey Fey of agencynorth.ca . This exclusive “Sip & shop” event lets you sip on your favorite cocktail while exploring Toronto’s largest BLOWOUT SALE at 363 King St. W, December 26th and December 27th with designer collections marked down up to 70% off. List of featured designers: Diesel7, For All Mankind, Nudie, Pink Tartan, Diane Von Furstenburg, James Perse, Belstaff, Page, Ragdoll, Mother, Zadig, Voltaire,ICB, Joie, Add, Woolrich, Blauer, Cheap Monday, Just Female, Retrosuperfuture, Le Specs, Sunday Somewhere, Hip and Bone, Vaurnet, Wildfox, Smythe, Vince, Ag, J Brand, Varvatos, DL, Denham, Zanerobe, Rachel Zoe, DALLA, and Art of Suiting. 10 am-9 pm.

eventbrite.ca/e/best-and-biggest-2-day-designer-boxing-day-sale-tickets-41469389059?utm_term=eventname_text