Best Buy’s Tech Wonderland



Celebrate the magic of the holidays with Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland – Canada’s Smartest Holiday Village! Join us at Yonge-Dundas Square / Old Port for a free winter celebration where guests can experience magical moments created with the help of some of the latest, coolest and greatest tech, including Canada’s first Santa Smart Sleigh powered by Google.

Here, visitors of all ages can get inspired by the exciting possibilities that tech creates and meet Santa himself and get to control the sleigh’s advanced features with the sound of your voice!

Guests are able to enjoy great giveaways and fantastic holiday-inspired experiences by our tech partners such as Microsoft, Sony, Oculus and Telus, and leave with fun swag. Experiences include creating custom wrapping paper, an opportunity to write a heartfelt letter to Santa, immersing yourself in VR with the latest Oculus games, and watching carolers, magicians and more as they perform live on stage.

Join us for a fun, free journey through our Tech Wonderland and enjoy the sights, sounds, and the wonders of holiday season, while being inspired by the magical possibilities smart tech creates.

Be sure to join us on Friday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.