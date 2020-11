Former east-ender Will Arnett will return as host, joined by Toronto native Howie Mandel as headliner, musical guest Serena Ryder and opening acts Gerry Dee and Patrick Haye. Nov 14 at 8 pm. $250. Proceeds will support Michael Garron Hospital’s renewal and expansion and ensure the hospital can provide excellent healthcare for the East Toronto community.

http://laughteristhebestmedicine.ca