A showcase of the best drama shorts from 2019: 7 films from 7 countries: Films from Germany, India, Israel, Mexico, Russia, Turkey, USA. 7 pm. Free/pwyc.

See the full lineup of films: lgbttorontofilmfestival.com/next-film-festival-event/

RSVP your tickets at: festival@lgbttorontofilmfestival.com // nowtickets.ca