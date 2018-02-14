Best of Romance Short Film Festival

A special evening of 7 of the best romantic short films from around the world today: Films from Canada, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, and the USA. On Valentine's day we are introducing the best short films from around the world - guaranteed. Bring a date. Or come with your friends. Or, come with yourself and find someone (or not). To RSVP, simply go to the festival program page and get your tickets there. Tickets are free or Pay What you Like to cover the cinema costs. 7 pm. See the full program and info for each film and filmmaker. wildsound.ca/romance_toronto_film_festival.html