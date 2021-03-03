Best of the Fest

NOW MagazineAll EventsBest of the Fest

Caribbean Tales presents a month-long celebration for International Women’s Day of women starting with a feature screening of The Sistahs Concert, directed by Nicole Brooks.
Watch on CT-TV for the documentary about a concert that brought eight of Canada’s most beloved Black female vocalists together on the same stage: Molly Johnson, Jackie Richardson, Ada Lee, Divine Brown, Toya Alexis, Alana Bridgewater, Sacha Williamson and Shakura S’Aida. March 5 at 7:30 pm. Films, discussions and behind the scenes footage every Friday in March. Free. https://caribbeantales-tv.com/

 

