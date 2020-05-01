Festival of Literary Diversity event. Covering different genres and styles, novelists Sheena Kamal, Adnan Khan, Sonya Lalli and Mona Awad will leave you (and your book club) with plenty to talk about in a conversation with Ann Y K Choi – author and co-founder of the Authors Book Club. 4 pm. Free. To register, please visit the FOLD's website.

thefoldcanada.org/festival-events/the-festival-of-literary-diversity/event-details-tickets/better-bring-the-book-club