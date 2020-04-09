Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Toronto Foundation is hosting weekly virtual gatherings to connect concerned Torontonians with the charities working at the frontl ines of the COVID-19 pandemic. These gatherings feature nonprofit leaders who speak about the struggles they are facing, their success stories, and what actions city residents can take to support the city's most vulnerable people during this crisis. 8 am. Free. http://torontofoundation.ca/better-toronto-coalition
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events