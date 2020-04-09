Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering

Google Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Foundation is hosting weekly virtual gatherings to connect concerned Torontonians with the charities working at the frontl ines of the COVID-19 pandemic. These gatherings feature nonprofit leaders who speak about the struggles they are facing, their success stories, and what actions city residents can take to support the city's most vulnerable people during this crisis. 8 am. Free. http://torontofoundation.ca/better-toronto-coalition

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
Google Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-09 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-16 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-16 08:00:00 iCalendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-16 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-23 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-23 08:00:00 iCalendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-23 08:00:00 Google Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-30 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-30 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-30 08:00:00 iCalendar - Better Toronto Coalition Virtual Gathering - 2020-04-30 08:00:00