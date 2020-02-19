Between Two Words: Nicole Dennis-Benn In Conversation with Donna Baliey Nurse
A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7
Navigating themes of motherhood, immigration, sexuality and sacrifice, author Nicole Dennis-Benn explores complex narratives that resonate with the experiences of the African-Diaspora with Canadian literary critic Donna Bailey Nurse. Between Two Worlds will take audience members through an evening of Jamaican cultural exploration, Afro-diasporic literary excellence and culturally meaningful dialogue. 7 pm. $5.
