Between Two Words: Nicole Dennis-Benn In Conversation with Donna Baliey Nurse

Navigating themes of motherhood, immigration, sexuality and sacrifice, author Nicole Dennis-Benn explores complex narratives that resonate with the experiences of the African-Diaspora with Canadian literary critic Donna Bailey Nurse. Between Two Worlds will take audience members through an evening of Jamaican cultural exploration, Afro-diasporic literary excellence and culturally meaningful dialogue. 7 pm. $5.

bit.ly/BHMBetweenTwoWorlds // info@niacentre.org