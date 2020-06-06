Between vision and reflection: An image + text reading group

Between vision and reflection is a two-part visual reading group, presented by Gallery 44, which explores still and moving imagery and text.

June 6 at noon: DEEP SPRINGS – This visual reading group will look at and consider Sam Contis’ photographic series Deep Springs.

June 25 at 6:30 pm: Digital Time + Music videos – This visual reading group will use critical writing around contemporary music videos to explore how they function inside, and outside, of image culture.

To participate, please RSVP indicating which (or both) group you wish to attend: heather@gallery44.org. Registrants will receive full details and a link to join the event(s).