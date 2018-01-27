Betwixt & Between: An Untold Tom Thomson Story

This project, over 5 years in the making, is a mystery-style exhibition making use of a mobile app and augmented reality to further explore the iconic Canadian story of Tom Thomson to include possible Indigenous influence through Tom Thomson’s friend George Nadjiwon, a young man from Cape Croker reserve.The immersive exhibition includes 20 original works by Tom Thomson and many others by Indigenous artists and object-makers, as well as the original Williams Treaties which are specific to Durham Region. Jan 27-Apr 15.