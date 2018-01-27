Beverley Cheng Workout X Bootcamps for Change in Support of Jays Care Foundation

Come sweat it out for an amazing cause at Apex Training Centre on Saturday, January 27th. After our boot camp, enjoy a variety of treats, networking and giveaways from our amazing sponsors. 2:15-4:30 pm. $40.

Access to exercise is largely impacted by the social determinants of health, which include the ability to afford sports programming, fitness classes, gym memberships and nutritious food. Through our three pillars: Mental Health, Physical Health, and Resillience we believe poverty can be overtaken with fitness programs.

Bootcamps for Change is in support of the Jays Care Foundation, providing education and organized sports to girls and boys in Canada.